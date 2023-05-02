Energy Alert
May 2: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

May has arrived, but we are still stuck with March temperatures. A gradual warming trend will eventually get started this week, with highs eventually going above average by the weekend.

Rain chances will go up also as we find ourselves into a pattern of warm afternoons breeding thunderstorm chances. This pattern begins in earnest late this week into the weekend.

Due to the heat and instability, isolated strong storms are possible. This pattern looks to stick with us through next week. Not everyone will see rain every day but everyone will have the chance to see rain almost every day beginning by the end of the week.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A special event is planned for today to remember one special little girl in Lawrence County. Maddie Sexton has details on a memorial to honor the memory of someone gone too soon.

Arkansas State Police released the name of a man killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Paragould.

A pilot flying around the country playing pickleball in every state is making a stop right here in Jonesboro on Wednesday. He will be attempting to break a world record, and when he comes to Jonesboro to play his match, he will also be helping the city of Jonesboro donate to the Special Olympics.

Making sure people know who their neighbors are, The Jonesboro Police Department recently conducted their Sex Offender Compliance Operation, making sure those people are registered. The operation showed that of the 59 sex offenders in the city limits, there were 26 that were not registered.

When you think about purchasing a home, that comes with a mortgage, some people might assume that if you have a higher credit score, you get a lower rate. We’ll tell you how a new rule change could impact you.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

