Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash

LAWRENCE COUNTy, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3 p.m. May 1 in rural Lawrence County near the 116-mile marker.

Nathaniel Justin Hunter, 41, of Toronto, Canada was southbound when his 2008 Harley Davidson ran off the road into the median and struck the cable barrier, the preliminary crash report stated.

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

