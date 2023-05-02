Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash

A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTy, Ark. (KAIT) - A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.

Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 3 p.m. May 1 in rural Lawrence County near the 116-mile marker.

Nathaniel Justin Hunter, 41, of Toronto, Canada was southbound when his 2008 Harley Davidson ran off the road into the median and struck the cable barrier, the preliminary crash report stated.

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Police invite citizens to take part in amnesty program

Latest News

K-9 Sammy is a 2.5-year-old yellow lab and Sikeston's new arson detection dog.
Sikeston’s new arson detection dog introduced during city council meeting
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Aaron's Tuesday morning forecast
Arkansas State held a memorial for a professor who passed away.
A-State holds memorial for professor
Gas prices are lower than they were a year ago… but some drivers say it’s still too high.
Gas prices down, drivers say it still hurts wallets