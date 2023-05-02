Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

MPD: Man accused of robbing 5 banks in 10 days

Nathaniel Williams, 41
Nathaniel Williams, 41(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man accused of robbing five banks and attempting to rob a sixth in 10 days.

Nathaniel Williams, 41, is charged with five counts of robbery, attempted robbery, burglary, theft of property, vandalism, and theft of merchandise.

Police say a string of bank robberies began occurring city-wide on April 18.

RELATED
MPD releases photos of suspect in East Memphis bank robbery
Police search for suspects in Frayser armed bank robbery

Police say Williams used physical force in the first two robberies and the attempted robbery.

In the following two robberies, police say Williams used verbal threats.

In the final robbery, police say Williams used a note and verbal threats.

Police say Williams is tied to robberies at a Regions Bank, Truist Bank, Guaranty Bank, and First Horizon Bank.

On Monday, officers responded to a shoplifting call at the Walgreens located at 4155 South Third Street, where Williams allegedly stole a tracking device.

Officers found Williams at 3268 South Third Street at a Motel 6 and took him into custody without incident.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash

Latest News

KPOT in Jonesboro applies to become a private club restaurant
Jonesboro restaurant applies for private club permit
Stock picture of money
A new change will affect buying a house with a mortgage
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Jonesboro City Council (KAIT)
City council discusses commercial rezoning and land annexation
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark