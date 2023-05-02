National memorial to honor fallen Jonesboro firefighter

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will be honored during the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

This year’s tribute will honor 79 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

Assistant Chief Dennis “Denny” Graham of the Southridge Fire Department is among those whose name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque on the national memorial in Maryland.

Graham died on March 1, 2017, after responding to two calls on Feb. 28.

When he returned home, he complained of having a severe headache and collapsed while taking himself to the hospital, according to a news release.

Graham later died at a local hospital from complications of a stroke.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will host a candlelight service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 7, in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

The NFFF will live stream both events on the NFFF’s website (firehero.org), YouTube channel, and Facebook page.

