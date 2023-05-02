Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police: Suspect inside Ubee’s after shots fired near UofM

The scene at Highland and Walker
The scene at Highland and Walker(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are surrounding an area of South Highland Street near the University of Memphis.

Businesses in the area of Highland and Walker Avenue are on lockdown after shots were reportedly fired in the area.

Fox 13 reports a shot was fired inside their lobby, but no one was injured.

University officials say police were called to the scene just 11:30 a.m. for an “active shooter situation” near Highland and Midland Avenue.

Memphis police say the armed person is sheltered inside Ubee’s.

Everyone in the area is asked to take shelter inside.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Police invite citizens to take part in amnesty program

Latest News

An 11-year-old girl in Lawrence County may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.
‘She’s dancing now’: School remembers #1 fan
The Main Street Osceola Farmers Market opens for business on Thursday, May 4.
Midday Interview: Main Street Osceola Farmers Market
An 11-year-old girl in Lawrence County may be gone, but she will never be forgotten.
‘She’s dancing now’: School remembers #1 fan
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating