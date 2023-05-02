Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Report: Dillon Brooks will not return to Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in...
Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks (24) and the team's bench watch the action during overtime in Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, April 24, 2023, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 117-111. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the Memphis Grizzlies will not bring back Dillon Brooks “under any circumstances.”

Brooks is scheduled to be a free agent.

The news comes days after the Grizzlies’ playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in which Brooks made headlines for calling out LeBron James.

He was later fined $25,000 for not speaking to the media following the Grizzlies’ proceeding losses.

Charania reports both sides met after the season and agreed a fresh start was needed for both sides.

The once-promising season for Memphis ended at the hands of the Lakers with a 40-point blowout in game 6.

Brooks averaged 10.5 points per game in the series and did not shoot well despite the Lakers leaving him wide open for much of the series.

Brooks was drafted by the Grizz in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft out of Oregon. Since then, he’s established himself as a standout defensive player and All-NBA Agitator while getting under other players’ skin.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Police invite citizens to take part in amnesty program

Latest News

Watch K8 Sports nightly on KAIT-ABC and KAIT-NBC.
K8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2022-2023)
Arkansas State honors student-athletes with 2023 State Awards
Arkansas Athletics traveling road show features Razorback coaches, spirit squad, & much more.
2023 One Razorback Road Show will make stops in Batesville, Wynne, & Memphis
Falcons win
3A North: Crowley's Ridge Academy soccer beats Mountain View