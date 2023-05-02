Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Rice planting ahead of schedule

Arkansas is known for producing rice and while the weather has provided some issues, farmers...
Arkansas is known for producing rice and while the weather has provided some issues, farmers are ahead of schedule.(pexels)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas is known for producing rice and while the weather has provided some issues, farmers are ahead of schedule.

Arkansas farmers have planted over 30% of the 1.2 million rice acres as of mid-April, nearly two-thirds, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Jarrod Hardke, the extension rice agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, says while Arkansas has seen its fair share of rain and storms, Northeast Arkansas can keep on working without much delay.

“With lighter rains, they’ve been able to keep hammering away,” Hardke explained. “There are a lot of growers up there who are either done planting rice or are about to be.”

While planning is always good, it can present some issues down the road.

“The issue is going to be managing all of those crops in a timely manner during the season, and then getting all out of harvest when they begin to stack on top of each other,” Hardke said. “They’ll be some interesting dynamics as the season plays out.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash

Latest News

Spirit Airlines announced Monday it will launch daily nonstop service from Memphis...
Spirit Airlines to offer non-stop flights from Memphis to LA
Sari Harlow, owner of Verb Bookstore, said she's excited to host the first Independent...
Book it! Stores gear up for Independent Bookstore Day
After going years without a grocery store, the city of Osceola is finally getting a store.
Mississippi County town to get new grocery store
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers