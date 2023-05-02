Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Safety tips when dealing with strangers on your property

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When someone knocks on your door and you don’t know them, what do you do?

That question has been a hot-button issue around the country.

The debates come after a 16-year-old was shot in Kansas City and a meteorologist in Georgia made a comment about being ready to shoot someone if they knocked on his door.

Here in northeast Arkansas, law enforcement wants you to be safe.

Jason Allen is a Captain of Patrol with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and says you do not always need a firearm.

“If you feel like you are threatened in some way, and someone is there that doesn’t need to be there for whatever issue it is, don’t take the matters into your own hands, let us handle the situation,” Allen said.

Allen said there is nothing wrong with being harmed, but just know not everyone there is trying to harm you.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash

Latest News

Ambulance services are no stranger to those shortages, but a local business hopes to change that.
EMS company to invest millions into workforce
One spot where construction has already started in town as people can expect much more in the...
Jonesboro set to upgrade about 20 roads around town
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark
Arkansas is known for producing rice and while the weather has provided some issues, farmers...
Rice planting ahead of schedule