Safety tips when dealing with strangers on your property

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When someone knocks on your door and you don’t know them, what do you do?

That question has been a hot-button issue around the country.

The debates come after a 16-year-old was shot in Kansas City and a meteorologist in Georgia made a comment about being ready to shoot someone if they knocked on his door.

Here in northeast Arkansas, law enforcement wants you to be safe.

Jason Allen is a Captain of Patrol with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department and says you do not always need a firearm.

“If you feel like you are threatened in some way, and someone is there that doesn’t need to be there for whatever issue it is, don’t take the matters into your own hands, let us handle the situation,” Allen said.

Allen said there is nothing wrong with being harmed, but just know not everyone there is trying to harm you.

