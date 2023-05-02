Energy Alert
Some plants struggle to blossom

By Jace Passmore
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The gardening season is kicking off, and some plants, including bushes and shrubs, barely made it through the winter.

Wind chill values dropped to below zero multiple times this winter, and below-average temperatures in March and some of April have not helped either.

Even if your shrubs are not showing buds yet, professionals say to wait a little longer before deciding to replace them.

“They are not pushing buds but we are recommending people to still wait, maybe another ten days or so, before you pass judgment on if that plant needs to be replaced, ”said Neal Adams of Adams Nursery in Paragould.

Adams said that when wind chills get down low, it is the equivalent of holding a blowtorch to a plant.

He added that this was one of the harshest winters for plants he has seen in a while.

