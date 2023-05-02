Two found dead, deputies investigating
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - White County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the deaths of two people found Tuesday morning north of Searcy.
According to our content partner, KARK-TV, deputies discovered the bodies on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
It’s believed the victims died sometime overnight. The sheriff’s office did not identify the victims nor say how they died.
A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been issued for a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly stolen in connection with the investigation.
For more on this story, click here.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.