Vehicle crash causes traffic delay
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays for schools.
According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 49 about a mile northwest State Highway 230.
Brookland schools are rerouting bus traffic and all lanes are blocked.
K8 News’ Diana Davis says a helicopter is landing on the scene.
We have no official knowledge of injuries. We will work to update this as details become available.
Editor’s Note: K8 News previously reported someone had died in the crash. That is incorrect. We regret the error.
