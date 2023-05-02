Vehicle crash causes traffic delay

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays for schools.

A vehicle crash is causing traffic delays for after-school traffic. (KAIT)

According to idrivearkansas.com, the crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 49 about a mile northwest State Highway 230.

Avoid Pine Log Road/Hwy 49

Intersection. Bad accident. Medical helicopter landing now. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/i8yvNuHHo2 — Diana Davis (@davis_diana) May 2, 2023

Brookland schools are rerouting bus traffic and all lanes are blocked.

K8 News’ Diana Davis says a helicopter is landing on the scene.

Avoid travel on Hwy 49 and Pine Log Road. Allow emergency personnel to help those injured. Bad accident at this intersection. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/EE9nSnLgYv — Diana Davis (@davis_diana) May 2, 2023

We have no official knowledge of injuries. We will work to update this as details become available.

ALL LANES of Highway 49 are closed right now at Pine Log Rd for bad wreck. pic.twitter.com/bQ7WANygyK — Ryan Vaughan (@ryanvaughan) May 2, 2023

Editor’s Note: K8 News previously reported someone had died in the crash. That is incorrect. We regret the error.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.