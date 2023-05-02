Energy Alert
White County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious deaths

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened Tuesday morning.

According to KARK, police got the call around 8:30 a.m. about two bodies discovered at the 100 block of Muscadine Lane, north of Searcy.

The victims died sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to White County Sheriff Phillip E. Miller.

The victims have not been identified and deputies also noted that homicide and suicide have not been ruled out.

Additionally, White County Sheriff’s Office says to be on the lookout for a 2003 White Chevrolet Tahoe SUV reported stolen.

No information has been given regarding the driver or where the vehicle is headed.

Visit KARK.com for more information.

