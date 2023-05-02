You can get a Jayson Tatum bobblehead at Busch Stadium this summer

Energy Alert
Cardinals announce Jayson Tatum night at Busch Stadium
By KMOV Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals will host Jayson Tatum night at Busch Stadium this summer.

The Chaminade alum is getting his own bobblehead, too. Fans who purchase a special theme ticket will get the bobblehead. The game is Tuesday, August 1 against the Minnesota Twins.

A portion of each theme ticket sold will go to Tatum’s foundation, which aims to impact children and young adults through education and athletics.

