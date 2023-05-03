101-year-old speaks to students about Pearl Harbor

STRAWBERRY, Ark. (KAIT) - Students at Hillcrest High School in Strawberry had a bit of a different classroom on Wednesday afternoon.

101-year-old Catherine Ponder spoke to a room full of students about living through the attack on Pearl Harbor that would eventually lead to the start of World War II.

“I remember hearing all the thunder,” Ponder explained. “It was just a complete roar of those bombs that they dropped.”

Ponder is originally from Walnut Ridge but moved near the Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii with her husband, a US military member.

She was home with her two-month-old child when the attack happened while her husband was at sea.

Ponder and her child was luckily unharmed by the bombing but was left unsure of her husband’s condition for weeks.

“Six or seven weeks before I had a letter from him,” Ponder continued. “That was the only way that we had any correspondence or heard from anyone was by letter.”

Ponder said learning her husband was still alive was a feeling like no other.

“It’d be hard to describe how happy you were. You just thank God that he was alive.”

She expressed her thanks for the opportunity to speak to Hillcrest students, hoping they learned something from it.

“It’s a very important part of American history, she said. “I hope they are appreciating the great teaching they are getting in these schools.”

High School History Instructor Randy Story organized Wednesday’s event.

Story stressed first-hand accounts are an excellent way to learn about history.

“For the kids to be able to actually experience the narrative from someone who was there for such a pivotal moment in US history and any world history is very enlightening for them,” he explained.

Students asked Ponder questions about what it was like to live through war times, among other things.

