2023 Regional Baseball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins for high school baseball teams in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.
NEA teams are in regional tournament action in Little Rock, Tuckerman, Riverside, BIC, Rose Bud, Magnet Cove, Greenland, West Side Greers Ferry, and Wonderview.
4A East Baseball Regional (Little Rock - Robinson)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Highland vs. Lonoke
12:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Heber Springs
3:00pm: Brookland vs. Clinton
5:30pm: Westside vs. Robinson
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Highland/Lonoke winner vs. Pocahontas/Heber Springs winner
2:30pm: Brookland/Clinton winner vs. Westside/Robinson winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
3A 2 Baseball Regional (Tuckerman)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Manila vs. Melbourne
12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Cave City
3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Gosnell
5:30pm: Harrisburg vs. Walnut Ridge
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Manila/Melbourne winner vs. Rivercrest/Cave City winner
2:30pm: Tuckerman/Gosnell winner vs. Harrisburg/Walnut Ridge winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
3A 3 Baseball Regional (Rose Bud)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Harding Academy vs. Baptist Prep
12:30pm: Pangburn vs. Perryville
3:00pm: Bald Knob vs. Central Arkansas Christian
5:30pm: Rose Bud vs. Mayflower
2A North Baseball Regional (Riverside)
Thursday, May 4th
12:00pm: Riverside vs. Des Arc (at Riverside)
12:00pm: BIC vs. McCrory (at BIC)
2:30pm: Bay vs. Carlisle (at Riverside)
2:30pm: Rector vs. Palestine-Wheatley (at BIC)
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Riverside/Des Arc winner vs. BIC/McCrory winner
2:30pm: Bay/Carlisle winner vs. Rector/Palestine-Wheatley winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A Central Baseball Regional (Magnet Cove)
Thursday, May 4th
12:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Bigelow
5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Magnet Cove
2A West Baseball Regional (Greenland)
Thursday, May 4th
12:30pm: Cotter vs. Mountainburg
1A 2 Baseball Regional (West Side Greers Ferry)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Armorel vs. Calico Rock
12:30pm: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry
3:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Viola
5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Norfork
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Armorel/Calico Rock winner vs. Marked Tree/WSGF winner
2:30pm: CRA/Viola winner vs. Hillcrest/Norfork winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
1A 3 Baseball Regional (Wonderview)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Midland vs. Guy-Perkins
5:30pm: Bradford vs. Nemo Vista
