2023 Regional Baseball Tournament Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins for high school baseball teams in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.

NEA teams are in regional tournament action in Little Rock, Tuckerman, Riverside, BIC, Rose Bud, Magnet Cove, Greenland, West Side Greers Ferry, and Wonderview.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.

4A East Baseball Regional (Little Rock - Robinson)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Highland vs. Lonoke

12:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Heber Springs

3:00pm: Brookland vs. Clinton

5:30pm: Westside vs. Robinson

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Highland/Lonoke winner vs. Pocahontas/Heber Springs winner

2:30pm: Brookland/Clinton winner vs. Westside/Robinson winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A 2 Baseball Regional (Tuckerman)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Manila vs. Melbourne

12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Cave City

3:00pm: Tuckerman vs. Gosnell

5:30pm: Harrisburg vs. Walnut Ridge

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Manila/Melbourne winner vs. Rivercrest/Cave City winner

2:30pm: Tuckerman/Gosnell winner vs. Harrisburg/Walnut Ridge winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A 3 Baseball Regional (Rose Bud)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Harding Academy vs. Baptist Prep

12:30pm: Pangburn vs. Perryville

3:00pm: Bald Knob vs. Central Arkansas Christian

5:30pm: Rose Bud vs. Mayflower

2A North Baseball Regional (Riverside)

Thursday, May 4th

12:00pm: Riverside vs. Des Arc (at Riverside)

12:00pm: BIC vs. McCrory (at BIC)

2:30pm: Bay vs. Carlisle (at Riverside)

2:30pm: Rector vs. Palestine-Wheatley (at BIC)

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Riverside/Des Arc winner vs. BIC/McCrory winner

2:30pm: Bay/Carlisle winner vs. Rector/Palestine-Wheatley winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A Central Baseball Regional (Magnet Cove)

Thursday, May 4th

12:30pm: Sloan-Hendrix vs. Bigelow

5:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Magnet Cove

2A West Baseball Regional (Greenland)

Thursday, May 4th

12:30pm: Cotter vs. Mountainburg

1A 2 Baseball Regional (West Side Greers Ferry)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Armorel vs. Calico Rock

12:30pm: Marked Tree vs. West Side Greers Ferry

3:00pm: Crowley’s Ridge Academy vs. Viola

5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Norfork

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Armorel/Calico Rock winner vs. Marked Tree/WSGF winner

2:30pm: CRA/Viola winner vs. Hillcrest/Norfork winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

1A 3 Baseball Regional (Wonderview)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Midland vs. Guy-Perkins

5:30pm: Bradford vs. Nemo Vista

