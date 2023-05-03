2023 Regional Softball Tournament Central

Energy Alert
NEA teams are in regional tournament action in Little Rock, Tuckerman, Riverside, Rose Bud, Magnet Cove, Greenland, West Side Greers Ferry, and Wonderview.(Source: Arkansas Activities Association)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins for high school softball teams in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.

NEA teams are in regional tournament action in Little Rock, Tuckerman, Riverside, Rose Bud, Magnet Cove, Greenland, West Side Greers Ferry, and Wonderview.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.

4A East Softball Regional (Little Rock - Robinson)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Southside vs. Bauxite

12:30pm: Brookland vs. Little Rock Christian

3:00pm: Wynne vs. Lonoke

5:30pm: Westside vs. Clinton

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Southside/Bauxite winner vs. Brookland/LR Christian winner

2:30pm: Wynne/Lonoke winner vs. Westside/Clinton winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A-2 Softball Regional (Tuckerman)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Manila

12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Salem

3:00pm: Gosnell vs. Newport

5:30pm: Corning vs. Melbourne

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Tuckerman/Manila winner vs. Rivercrest/Salem winner

2:30pm: Gosnell/Newport winner vs. Corning/Melbourne winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

3A-3 Softball Regional (Rose Bud)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Pangburn vs. Mayflower

12:30pm: Rose Bud vs. Lamar

3:00pm: Bald Knob vs. Baptist Prep

5:30pm: Harding Academy vs. Atkins

2A North Softball Regional (Riverside)

Thursday, May 4th

12:00pm: Riverside vs. Carlisle (at Riverside)

12:00pm: BIC vs. Des Arc (at BIC)

2:30pm: McCrory vs. Marmaduke (at Riverside)

2:30pm: EPC vs. Hazen (at BIC)

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Riverside/Carlisle winner vs. BIC/Des Arc winner

2:30pm: McCrory/Marmaduke winner vs. EPC/Hazen winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

2A Central Softball Regional (Magnet Cove)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Cedar Ridge vs. Magnet Cove

12:30pm: Izard County vs. Bigelow

2A West Softball Regional (Greenland)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Yellville-Summit vs. Mansfield

12:30pm: Cotter vs. Magazine

1A 2 Softball Regional (West Side Greers Ferry)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Shirley

12:30pm: Armorel vs. Calico Rock

3:00pm: Maynard vs. Concord

5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Viola

Friday, May 5th

12:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Shirley winner vs. Armorel/Calico Rock winner

2:30pm: Maynard/Concord winner vs. Hillcrest/Viola winner

Saturday, May 6th

12:00pm: 3rd Place Game

2:30pm: Championship Game

1A 3 Softball Regional (Wonderview)

Thursday, May 4th

10:00am: Midland vs. Sacred Heart

3:00pm: Augusta vs. Wonderview

5:30pm: Bradford vs. Guy-Perkins

