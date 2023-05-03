2023 Regional Softball Tournament Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to Conway begins for high school softball teams in 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A.
NEA teams are in regional tournament action in Little Rock, Tuckerman, Riverside, Rose Bud, Magnet Cove, Greenland, West Side Greers Ferry, and Wonderview.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving area teams, scores & highlights.
4A East Softball Regional (Little Rock - Robinson)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Southside vs. Bauxite
12:30pm: Brookland vs. Little Rock Christian
3:00pm: Wynne vs. Lonoke
5:30pm: Westside vs. Clinton
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Southside/Bauxite winner vs. Brookland/LR Christian winner
2:30pm: Wynne/Lonoke winner vs. Westside/Clinton winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
3A-2 Softball Regional (Tuckerman)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Manila
12:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Salem
3:00pm: Gosnell vs. Newport
5:30pm: Corning vs. Melbourne
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Tuckerman/Manila winner vs. Rivercrest/Salem winner
2:30pm: Gosnell/Newport winner vs. Corning/Melbourne winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
3A-3 Softball Regional (Rose Bud)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Pangburn vs. Mayflower
12:30pm: Rose Bud vs. Lamar
3:00pm: Bald Knob vs. Baptist Prep
5:30pm: Harding Academy vs. Atkins
2A North Softball Regional (Riverside)
Thursday, May 4th
12:00pm: Riverside vs. Carlisle (at Riverside)
12:00pm: BIC vs. Des Arc (at BIC)
2:30pm: McCrory vs. Marmaduke (at Riverside)
2:30pm: EPC vs. Hazen (at BIC)
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Riverside/Carlisle winner vs. BIC/Des Arc winner
2:30pm: McCrory/Marmaduke winner vs. EPC/Hazen winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
2A Central Softball Regional (Magnet Cove)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Cedar Ridge vs. Magnet Cove
12:30pm: Izard County vs. Bigelow
2A West Softball Regional (Greenland)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Yellville-Summit vs. Mansfield
12:30pm: Cotter vs. Magazine
1A 2 Softball Regional (West Side Greers Ferry)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Shirley
12:30pm: Armorel vs. Calico Rock
3:00pm: Maynard vs. Concord
5:30pm: Hillcrest vs. Viola
Friday, May 5th
12:00pm: Mammoth Spring/Shirley winner vs. Armorel/Calico Rock winner
2:30pm: Maynard/Concord winner vs. Hillcrest/Viola winner
Saturday, May 6th
12:00pm: 3rd Place Game
2:30pm: Championship Game
1A 3 Softball Regional (Wonderview)
Thursday, May 4th
10:00am: Midland vs. Sacred Heart
3:00pm: Augusta vs. Wonderview
5:30pm: Bradford vs. Guy-Perkins
