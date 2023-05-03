A-State senior golfer Luka Naglic selected to 2023 NCAA Regional

Arkansas State senior and four-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection Luka Naglic was selected Wednesday by the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Committee to compete as an individual in one of six NCAA Regional golf tournaments set for May 15-17, marking the fifth time in the last six NCAA postseason competition the Red Wolves are represented.

Naglic will tee off with nine other individuals and players from 13 teams at the Auburn University Club, in the three-day event hosted by Auburn. The low five teams and the low individual not on those teams will advance to the finals.

Marking the fifth time in the last six NCAA postseason competitions a Red Wolf will compete, Naglic is the sixth A-State men’s golfer to ever compete as an individual. Naglic’s selection comes after he comped in the with the team in the 2019 NCAA Regional hosted by Louisville and the 2021 NCAA Regional hosted by Ball State. Naglic is the first individual qualifier since Tanner Napier at the 2018 NCAA Regional hosted by Oklahoma. Zan Luka Stirn (2017), Lloyd du Preez (2010) and Zoltan Veress (1998, 1999) also participated in NCAA Regionals as individual qualifiers.

The Zirovnica, Slovenia, native competed in all 10 tournaments this season for the Red Wolves, compiling a 71.77 stroke average, fifth-best in single-season program history. He collected eight top-25 showings and recorded 17 rounds with a score of par or better.

The NCAA Championships’ finals will be conducted May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateMGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Auburn University Club – Auburn, Alabama

Hosted by Auburn University

Teams (seeded in the following order):

1. Vanderbilt

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Colorado State

5. Ohio State

6. Washington

7. TCU

8. Chattanooga

9. Houston [American Athletic Conference]

10. Marquette [Big East Conference]

11. Indiana

12. Augusta University [Southland Conference]

13. Siena [Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference]

Individuals (seeded in the following order):

1. Alex Goff, Kentucky

2. Brantley Scott, Troy

3. Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State

4. Tobias Jonsson, Mercer

5. Cameron Clarke, Southern Miss

6. Brian Ma, Harvard

7. Jackson Skeen, Tennessee Tech

8. Luka Naglic, Arkansas State

9. Hugo Thyr, South Alabama

10. Killian McGinley, Fairfield

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.