Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

LIVE: ‘Active shooter’ reported at Atlanta medical building, police say

Police responded to an active shooter situation at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta. (WANF via Local News Live)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at a medical complex in Midtown Atlanta.

According to fire officials, multiple people were injured and taken to Grady Hospital.

No suspect is in custody, police said.

“Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and continue to shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away,” police said in a statement.

This happened at 1100 West Peachtree St. in a building that houses several medical offices and is operated by Northside Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter is landing at the scene of a serious crash in Craighead County.
Highway 49 crash now cleared
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened Tuesday...
Victims in White County homicide investigation identified

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Active shooter situation in Midtown Atlanta
FILE - Students work in the library during homeroom at D.H.H. Lengel Middle School in...
History, civics scores of US students dipped amid pandemic
When a customer service employee at the company retired, Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Hicks,...
Kennett electric company helping address language barrier with customers
This photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows Tironie Sterling. Sterling, a...
Walmart employee fatally shoots customer in Florida, investigators say