Austin Reaves scores 10 pts, Lakers beat Warriors in Game 1 of West Semifinals

SAN FRANCISCO (KAIT) - A former Fast Break Friday Night star continues to make his mark in the NBA Playoffs.

Austin Reaves had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists Tuesday night. The Lakers beat the Warriors 117-112 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. One of Reaves’ dimes led to a LeBron James alley-oop in the 4th quarter.

REAVES LOB TO LEBRON ‼️



LAKERS LEAD IN Q4



📺: Live on TNT pic.twitter.com/sK64DyhWbc — NBA (@NBA) May 3, 2023

The Cedar Ridge alum has scored in double figures in 25 straight games for Los Angeles. That streak began against Golden State on March 5th.

Game 2 is Thursday at 8:00pm on ESPN. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 7:30pm on KAIT-ABC.

