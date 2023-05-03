Energy Alert
Austin Reaves scores 10 pts, Lakers beat Warriors in Game 1 of West Semifinals

Cedar Ridge alum Austin Reaves had 10 points Tuesday in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.(Source: Los Angeles Lakers)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAN FRANCISCO (KAIT) - A former Fast Break Friday Night star continues to make his mark in the NBA Playoffs.

Austin Reaves had 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists Tuesday night. The Lakers beat the Warriors 117-112 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. One of Reaves’ dimes led to a LeBron James alley-oop in the 4th quarter.

The Cedar Ridge alum has scored in double figures in 25 straight games for Los Angeles. That streak began against Golden State on March 5th.

Game 2 is Thursday at 8:00pm on ESPN. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 7:30pm on KAIT-ABC.

