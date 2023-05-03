Energy Alert
City council discusses commercial rezoning and land annexation

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is considering proposals to rezone a plot of land for commercial use and to annex land into city limits.

On April 18, the city council heard the first reading for an ordinance proposed by Wescott Enterprises, LLC.

If passed, the measure would rezone 1.21 acres of land at the intersection of South Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard from a residential district to a general commercial district.

The measure would carry a limited use overlay to exclude RV parks.

Wescott Enterprises said this was due to concerns raised by nearby residents.

The ordinance moves to its second reading.

The city council also heard its first reading for an ordinance to annex an acre of land into Jonesboro city limits.

The land is located across the Dollar General on State Highway 351.

If the ordiance is passed, several services will be extended to the area, including police and fire protection services.

The ordinance will also move to its second reading.

