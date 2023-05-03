Energy Alert
City pool looking to make upgrades ahead of summer

the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving an upgrade to a much-needed popular summer spot.

The city pool at Walker Park in Blytheville is getting a much-needed facelift.

Last summer, they noticed the amount of water decreased each day because of holes in the foundation.

Since then, they have been working to clean up what Executive Administrator for the city of Blytheville Dorothy Erby calls a major hot spot in the summer.

“We want to have it ready for them when that time comes. When school is out, the kids come running to the pool and are ready to get in the water to cool off, and we are trying to make sure it is safe,” Erby said.

The city had to drain the pool and check where the holes were to check that there is no other damage.

The city hopes to have everything up and running by Memorial Day.

