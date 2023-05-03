Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Ex-FBI supervisor accused of encouraging Jan. 6 mob to ‘kill’ police

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6,...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested on charges related to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Jared Wise, who was with the FBI For more than a decade, was arrested this week in Oregon. He has not yet entered a formal plea on the four federal crimes he’s charged with, including illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol building.

Investigators say Wise entered the Capitol, confronted officers and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement. He allegedly shouted “kill ‘em” multiple times to rioters who were attacking police in front of him.

Prosecutors say Wise was in the Capitol for about 10 minutes, CNN reports. After leaving, he allegedly confronted police officers outside the building and called them Nazis.

The Justice Department has charged more than 1,000 people in the attack on the Capitol. Those include several active or former members of law enforcement.

An ex-Drug Enforcement agent, a former New York Police Department officer and two off-duty police officers from Virginia are among those accused of joining the mob that day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
A medical helicopter is landing at the scene of a serious crash in Craighead County.
Highway 49 crash now cleared
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records

Latest News

Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors...
Texas shooting suspect captured after 4-day manhunt
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday afternoon
The technology makes it east to create fake images that can look very realistic.
Experts say artificial intelligence poses major threat
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry