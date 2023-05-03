Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro restaurant applies for private club permit

KPOT in Jonesboro applies to become a private club restaurant
KPOT in Jonesboro applies to become a private club restaurant(Source: KPOT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant featuring Korean barbeque and hot pot is looking to become a private club restaurant.

KPOT, located at 2312 East Parker Road, submitted applications for a private club permit to the City of Jonesboro and to the State of Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

If approved, it will allow the restaurant to serve alcohol on its premises.

The ordinance was read for the first time in a Jonesboro City Council meeting on April 18 and will move forward to its second reading.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed in Paragould crash
Arkansas woman indicted in $11,000 sale of stolen body parts
An Independence County circuit judge Monday ordered Hunter Biden to turn over his financial...
Judge orders Hunter Biden to turn over financial records
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash

Latest News

Stock picture of money
A new change will affect buying a house with a mortgage
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Jonesboro City Council (KAIT)
City council discusses commercial rezoning and land annexation
FILE - Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers and others strike against the Alliance of Motion...
Hollywood writers begin strike; late-night shows go dark