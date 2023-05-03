Jonesboro restaurant applies for private club permit

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A restaurant featuring Korean barbeque and hot pot is looking to become a private club restaurant.

KPOT, located at 2312 East Parker Road, submitted applications for a private club permit to the City of Jonesboro and to the State of Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.

If approved, it will allow the restaurant to serve alcohol on its premises.

The ordinance was read for the first time in a Jonesboro City Council meeting on April 18 and will move forward to its second reading.

