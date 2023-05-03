Lawrence County citizens report large “boom” Tuesday evening

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The talk of Lawrence County on Wednesday has been a large boom heard in the Walnut Ridge and Hoxie area.

These mysterious booms have been happening for some time across Northeast Arkansas.

Some say it’s earthquakes too small to feel, while others say it’s an explosive called Tannerite.

When a boom happens, local law enforcement receives calls wondering what happened.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said he is leaning toward the Tannerite theory but knows the booms can catch some people off guard.

“Some people are concerned. I think most everybody is just curious about what the large booms are,” Cooksey explained. “Tannerite is legal and readily available in most sporting goods stores, and it gets used quite a bit.”

Chief Cooksey said this isn’t the first time this has happened in the county, as he’s taken multiple reports before.

“What we have followed up on, we have not seen anything that’s happening in the city of Walnut Ridge,” he added. “It’s mainly happening in the rural county outside of the city limits.”

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple calls about the booms but haven’t tracked down a specific cost.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.