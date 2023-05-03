Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Lawrence County citizens report large “boom” Tuesday evening

Some say it’s earthquakes too small to feel, while others say it’s an explosive called Tannerite.
Some say it’s earthquakes too small to feel, while others say it’s an explosive called Tannerite.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The talk of Lawrence County on Wednesday has been a large boom heard in the Walnut Ridge and Hoxie area.

These mysterious booms have been happening for some time across Northeast Arkansas.

Some say it’s earthquakes too small to feel, while others say it’s an explosive called Tannerite.

When a boom happens, local law enforcement receives calls wondering what happened.

Walnut Ridge Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said he is leaning toward the Tannerite theory but knows the booms can catch some people off guard.

“Some people are concerned. I think most everybody is just curious about what the large booms are,” Cooksey explained. “Tannerite is legal and readily available in most sporting goods stores, and it gets used quite a bit.”

Chief Cooksey said this isn’t the first time this has happened in the county, as he’s taken multiple reports before.

“What we have followed up on, we have not seen anything that’s happening in the city of Walnut Ridge,” he added. “It’s mainly happening in the rural county outside of the city limits.”

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said they had received multiple calls about the booms but haven’t tracked down a specific cost.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter is landing at the scene of a serious crash in Craighead County.
Highway 49 crash now cleared
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash
White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened Tuesday...
Victims in White County homicide investigation identified
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station

Latest News

the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City pool looking to make upgrades ahead of summer
101-year-old Catherine Ponder spoke to a room full of students about living through the attack...
101-year-old speaks to students about Pearl Harbor
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
New grocery store gives people more options on the shelves
Man faces 158 months of imprisonment for illegal reentry