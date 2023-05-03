Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Major road work to begin to one Brookland road

If your route takes you through one road in Brookland, you might need to allow for some extra...
If your route takes you through one road in Brookland, you might need to allow for some extra time.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - If your route takes you through one road in Brookland, you might need to allow for some extra time.

Starting May 3, North Oak Street, just north of Brookland Middle School, will be closed to install sewer lines.

The roads will be open for morning bus traffic but will close around 9:00 a.m.

The work is expected to last for the next few weeks, according to Jeff Presley with Brookland School Safety & Security.

Presley added they will communicate with work crews to provide traffic updates.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter is landing at the scene of a serious crash in Craighead County.
Highway 49 crash now cleared
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened Tuesday...
Victims in White County homicide investigation identified

Latest News

When a customer service employee at the company retired, Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Hicks,...
Kennett electric company helping address language barrier with customers
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees, which includes Kennett,...
Sheryl Crow to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?
What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions