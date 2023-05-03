Major road work to begin to one Brookland road

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - If your route takes you through one road in Brookland, you might need to allow for some extra time.

Starting May 3, North Oak Street, just north of Brookland Middle School, will be closed to install sewer lines.

The roads will be open for morning bus traffic but will close around 9:00 a.m.

The work is expected to last for the next few weeks, according to Jeff Presley with Brookland School Safety & Security.

Presley added they will communicate with work crews to provide traffic updates.

