Man faces 158 months of imprisonment for illegal reentry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - One man is sentenced to serve over 13 years for illegal reentry to the United States.

The Star City Police Department was called to a shots-fired call on March 18, 2020.

Police said Cristobal Palmerez-Heredia, 45 of Mexico, was aggravated and agitated when they arrived. When they tried to apprehend Palmerez-Heredia, he fought back by charging the officer, punching, scratching, and even headbutting the officer several times.

Palomerez-Heredia was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 2, 2021, and charged with illegal reentry after being deported to Mexico in September 2012.

Twenty days following being indicted, Star City Police Department was called to a shooting incident and was met with gunfire from Palomerez-Heredia.

Authorities apprehended Palomerez-Heredia and located a .22 caliber riffle, 24 spent shell casings with an additional loaded magazine.

United States District Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Palomerez-Heredia to a 158-month prison sentence in addition to not being allowed to return to the United States after deportation.

