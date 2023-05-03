May 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

One more day of temperatures below normal before things warm up. We are starting the day off in the 40s and 50s and we should warm up to around 70° today. Our normal high is around 76°. While temperatures today will be below normal, the sun will shine brightly and the wind will not be as high as yesterday.

Now, with the warming trend, showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast. Rain chances increase late Thursday evening into Friday. In fact, thunderstorm chances will be with us off and on all through next week.

The active pattern will also be met with highs in the 80s, more humidity, and warmer overnight lows.

The city of Kennett has taken a major step in bringing a hospital back. It has been nearly five years since Kennett lost the Twins Regional Medical Center.

Some Walnut Ridge residents are not only dealing with low visibility while driving because of dust problems but are also having trouble working outside.

The city of Fayetteville approved a campground ordinance. We’ll tell you how it impacts property and housing homeless.

Get your dancing shoes and your mud boots ready! We’ll show you a look at the newly remodeled Tom Lee Park and the setup for this year’s Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival.

