A new change will affect buying a house with a mortgage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - If you’re looking to buy a house, a new change has been implemented that will affect buying a house with a mortgage.

Beginning on May 1, a new schedule of upfront fees applies to mortgages backed by Fannie Maw and Freddie Mac.

According to KARK in Little Rock, the change is a part of the Biden Administration rule to help provide more accessible and equitable homes.

Not every loan will be affected by the change.

Loans, such as backed loans and jumbo loans in addition to other non-conforming loans, will not be implemented by the change.

Mortgage Lending Vice-President Gabriel Womack says this change will only affect a particular group.

“We are talking about fees that aren’t paid on the front end, they are really baked into the interest rate,” Womack explained. “Now the biggest changes are really affecting folks who are purchasing a second home or doing a cash-out refinance.”

Womack says this has been in effect for some time now, but now with the change, it’s implemented on the legal side.

This will allow for fees for taking out a conventional loan will be more generous for some.

