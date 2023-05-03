New grocery store gives people more options on the shelves

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in years, people in Osceola will now have a choice for where they want to get groceries.

It has been eight years without a standalone grocery store, but the wait is finally over for those in Osceola that have been begging for a grocery store.

“The people of Osceola enjoy a nice grocery store and now have one,” Joe Harris Jr., the Osceola Mayor said.

Some people might think what’s the big deal about a grocery store but Harris stressed this is a game changer for his city.

“It’s an exciting day in Osceola, with all the steel mills and all the industry coming in,” Harris said. “We are now a first-class city with a major grocery chain.”

Shoppers started gathering early in the morning to get the first look at the new space like Edward Richardson who said this store brings much-needed convenience.

“We got something that is closer to the inner city of the town that local people can come and shop at,” Richardson said.

Other shoppers, like Veve Alexander, said she was there for the prices saying in this economy, it’s nice to have a reasonable option.

“It looks like everything is going to be a little cheaper here, Alexander said. “I got me a pork butt for 6 dollars I couldn’t believe that.”

The new store is located at 815 W. Keiser Ave.

