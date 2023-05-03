Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

New grocery store gives people more options on the shelves

A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had before.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in years, people in Osceola will now have a choice for where they want to get groceries.

It has been eight years without a standalone grocery store, but the wait is finally over for those in Osceola that have been begging for a grocery store.

“The people of Osceola enjoy a nice grocery store and now have one,” Joe Harris Jr., the Osceola Mayor said.

Some people might think what’s the big deal about a grocery store but Harris stressed this is a game changer for his city.

“It’s an exciting day in Osceola, with all the steel mills and all the industry coming in,” Harris said. “We are now a first-class city with a major grocery chain.”

Shoppers started gathering early in the morning to get the first look at the new space like Edward Richardson who said this store brings much-needed convenience.

“We got something that is closer to the inner city of the town that local people can come and shop at,” Richardson said.

Other shoppers, like Veve Alexander, said she was there for the prices saying in this economy, it’s nice to have a reasonable option.

“It looks like everything is going to be a little cheaper here, Alexander said. “I got me a pork butt for 6 dollars I couldn’t believe that.”

The new store is located at 815 W. Keiser Ave.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter is landing at the scene of a serious crash in Craighead County.
Highway 49 crash now cleared
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash
White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened Tuesday...
Victims in White County homicide investigation identified
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station

Latest News

the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City pool looking to make upgrades ahead of summer
101-year-old Catherine Ponder spoke to a room full of students about living through the attack...
101-year-old speaks to students about Pearl Harbor
John 3:16 Ministries celebrate 20 years of graduates
Midday Interview: John 3:16 Ministries 20 year anniversary
Your first look at Tom Lee Park renovations
Your first look at Tom Lee Park renovations