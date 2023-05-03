Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheryl Crow to be inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees, which includes Kennett,...
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees, which includes Kennett, Missouri native Sheryl Crow.(SherylCrow.com)
By Marsha Heller
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (KFVS) - The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2023 inductees, which includes Kennett, Missouri native Sheryl Crow.

Crow is one of seven to be inducted in the performer category.

She joins Willie Nelson, Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

LL Cool J, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee, made the announcement in a video on Wednesday, May 3.

Other Class of 2023 inductees include DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin and Don Cornelius.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock & roll,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation on the Hall of Fame’s website. “We are honored that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop.”

The class will be inducted on November 3 in a ceremony in New York, and then return to Cleveland in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter is landing at the scene of a serious crash in Craighead County.
Highway 49 crash now cleared
A man died Monday when his motorcycle struck a cable barrier on Highway 67.
Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 67 crash
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating
Jarrad Nathan, 26
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two suspicious deaths that happened Tuesday...
Victims in White County homicide investigation identified

Latest News

‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32
Would you know what to do if you drove into a dust cloud?
What to do if caught driving in dust storm, other hazardous conditions
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Aaron's Wednesday morning forecast
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone is pitching with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 Spring...
Riverside & UCA alum Gavin Stone to make MLB debut Wednesday afternoon