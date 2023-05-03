‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist from Mississippi, dies at 32

Energy Alert
‘We’re devastated’: Tori Bowie, Olympic medalist, dies at 32
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SANDHILL, Miss. (WMC) - A three-time Olympic sprint medalist died at the age of 32.

Icon Management Incorporation announced the death of Tori Bowie on Wednesday morning.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter, and sister. Tori was a champion a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” stated Icon Management Incorporation.

According to NBC Sports Bowie was raised by her grandmother in rural Mississippi, and Bowie remains the lone American woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title since Carmelita Jeter in 2011.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won 100m silver and 200m bronze and anchored the U.S. 4x100m relay to gold.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

