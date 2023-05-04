Another step in bringing a regional airport to Northeast Arkansas

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport city leaders and citizens gathered at the Economic Development Center on Thursday, May 4 to discuss the impacts that an airport would have on the region.

Those that travel to Memphis or Little Rock know traffic and road construction is always a factor, and this could make someone late for their flight.

“You have to get it at the right time if you do not before 7 or if you get caught in the 5:00 traffic in the evening it could get hectic.”, said Stacy Hoggard, a Walnut Ridge resident.

Several people at the meeting said having an airport closer to home is the better option and would provide locals with cheaper flights.

“Let’s say a 4:00 flight then they probably want to go stay the night in Little Rock or Memphis and that was an additional charge of $200,” said Hoggard.

James McClarty, chair of the airport committee in Newport, said there is a need for a regional airport like the one in northwest Arkansas.

He said we are already starting to see it happen on a smaller scale.

“The Air Choice One flights over in Jonesboro stays pretty busy,” said McClarty.

Aside from being an attorney and the chair of the airport committee, McClarty is also a pilot.

He travels a lot to different areas and said there are even some smaller areas that have access to a regional airport.

“I think the region if you take it as a whole, is large enough to support something closer,” said McClarty.

