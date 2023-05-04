Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Another step in bringing a regional airport to Northeast Arkansas

Planes sit ready to go at the airport as the first phase in the study is nearly finished.
Planes sit ready to go at the airport as the first phase in the study is nearly finished.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport city leaders and citizens gathered at the Economic Development Center on Thursday, May 4 to discuss the impacts that an airport would have on the region.

Those that travel to Memphis or Little Rock know traffic and road construction is always a factor, and this could make someone late for their flight.

“You have to get it at the right time if you do not before 7 or if you get caught in the 5:00 traffic in the evening it could get hectic.”, said Stacy Hoggard, a Walnut Ridge resident.

Several people at the meeting said having an airport closer to home is the better option and would provide locals with cheaper flights.

“Let’s say a 4:00 flight then they probably want to go stay the night in Little Rock or Memphis and that was an additional charge of $200,” said Hoggard.

James McClarty, chair of the airport committee in Newport, said there is a need for a regional airport like the one in northwest Arkansas.

He said we are already starting to see it happen on a smaller scale.

“The Air Choice One flights over in Jonesboro stays pretty busy,” said McClarty.

Aside from being an attorney and the chair of the airport committee, McClarty is also a pilot.

He travels a lot to different areas and said there are even some smaller areas that have access to a regional airport.

“I think the region if you take it as a whole, is large enough to support something closer,” said McClarty.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City upgrading pool ahead of summer
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
After years of waiting, town gets a grocery store
Some say it’s earthquakes too small to feel, while others say it’s an explosive called Tannerite.
Lawrence County citizens report large boom
David Scarbrough arrested after leading officers in Independence County in chase
Man arrested after car chase ends in crash

Latest News

Children at the Pre-K center gathered and rode their trike's to help raise money for St. Jude.
Students trike for a cause
On April 24, first responders were called to a house fire on Griffin Road, where they found two...
Sharp County family needs help after fire destroys home
One of the AEDs being passed about at the announcement today.
New technology and donations helping save lives
RightFiber trucks will be seen even more in Jonesboro as they start to install 5 gig internet...
RightFiber launches new home high-speed internet