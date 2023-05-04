Energy Alert
Arkansas’ tax revenue surplus at $430 million through April

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) - With the fiscal year set to end in a few months, Arkansas’ tax revenue is on track to beat the record collections of the year.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, tax revenue between July 2022 and April 2023 totaled $7.313 billion, up 1.2% from the same period in the previous fiscal year.

The state’s revenue surplus was also sitting at $430.1 million at the end of April.

Tax revenue in April was down 15.5% compared to April 2022, totaling $1.121 billion.

For more on the report, just go to Talk Business and Politics’ website.

