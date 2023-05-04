Energy Alert
Cinco de Mayo party aims to fund scholarships

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner, and two groups are hoping to bring fun and raise funds.

The Hispanic Center and the NEA Hispanic Professional Network are hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration on Saturday, May 6 at Brickhouse in downtown Jonesboro.

The celebration is going to benefit Hispanic students in the area, but the party is for everyone.

“This is for all of us to be together, for us to celebrate together and to share and have a good time together,” said Enrique Gomez, board member of the Hispanic Center.

An entry fee will be charged, and Gomez said the funds will go towards scholarships.

The scholarships are awarded to between 3 to 5 students every academic year.

The scholarship amounts are between $500 to $1,000.

“It helps with books and whatever a student needs,” Gomez said.

The celebration will start at 8 p.m. at the Brickhouse.

