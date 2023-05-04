Energy Alert
Dexter woman killed in crash on U.S. 61 at Rte. P in New Madrid County

Troopers rushed to the scene of a deadly crash on U.S. 61 at Route P in New Madrid County.
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Troopers rushed to the scene of a deadly crash around 3:20 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a semi and a SUV happened on U.S. 61 at Route P around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

The SUV turned into the path of the semi.

58-year-old Kellie Aldridge of Dexter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was blocked to traffic and since reopened.

