Face of farming changing

A new report shows the number of farms and ranches across the United States has dropped 3% in the last decade, but the number of women and minority farmers is going up.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report shows the number of farms and ranches across the United States has dropped 3% in the last decade, but the number of women and minority farmers is going up.

The number of white male-operated farms decreased by nearly 15% between 2012 and 2017, according to a Thursday report from our content partner Talk Business & Politics.

However, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture analysis found more minorities and women became primary operators of farms and ranches in the last decade.

To read the full story, click here.

