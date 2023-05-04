First Horizon, TD Bank call off merger

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Toronto-Dominion Bank and First Horizon Corporation announced Thursday their decision to terminate their $13.4 billion merger.

According to the Wall Street Journal, TD “ran into hurdles getting regulators to sign off on the deal, announced in February 2022.”

The Canadian-based lender did not know when or if they would get the necessary approvals, the article added.

Under the terms of the termination agreement, TD will make a $200 million cash payment to First Horizon, which is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. That is in addition to a $25 million feel reimbursement.

First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the south, including Arkansas. TD Bank Group is the fifth largest bank in North America.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.