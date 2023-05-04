Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Free training for expectant parents

The course, which is led by the hospital’s maternity nursing team, educates new parents on everything to expect before, during, and after their baby is born.
By Maddie Sexton
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Breastfeeding, epidurals, and adult diapers. If you are about to have your first baby, experts say there are a lot of things you need to be prepared for.

St. Bernards Healthcare is hosting its quarterly Baby State on Thursday, May 4 at St. Bernard’s Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.

The course, which is led by the hospital’s maternity nursing team, educates new parents on everything to expect before, during, and after their baby is born.

Expectant parents are encouraged to attend, even if they are not currently pregnant.

Registered Nurse and Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Dana Lands said to attend if you are considering having a child within the next year.

“We want to get you in the door early, and prenatal care is showcased there,” Lands said. “You’re going to need to know what to do prior to being pregnant, so we encourage lots of people to come.”

Topics to be discussed include, but are not limited to:

  • Pain control options
  • Car seat and sleep safety, led by members of the Jonesboro Police Department
  • Health and wellness tips
  • Infant care education

In addition to the training, specialty baby vendors from the community will display their items for parents to shop.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
New grocery store gives people more options on the shelves
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City pool looks to make upgrades ahead of summer
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating
A medical helicopter is landing at the scene of a serious crash in Craighead County.
Highway 49 crash now cleared

Latest News

The course, which is led by the hospital’s maternity nursing team, educates new parents on...
Free training for expectant parents
A meeting between city leaders and Hispanic leaders aims to close a cultural gap in Jonesboro.
Meeting between Mexican consulate and city leaders hopes to bridge cultural gap
Cinco de Mayo is just around the corner and two groups are hoping to bring fun and raise funds.
Cinco de Mayo party aims to fund scholarships
Cinco de Mayo event in Jonesboro to help community
Cinco de Mayo event in Jonesboro to help community