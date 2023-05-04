Free training for expectant parents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Breastfeeding, epidurals, and adult diapers. If you are about to have your first baby, experts say there are a lot of things you need to be prepared for.

St. Bernards Healthcare is hosting its quarterly Baby State on Thursday, May 4 at St. Bernard’s Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave.

The course, which is led by the hospital’s maternity nursing team, educates new parents on everything to expect before, during, and after their baby is born.

Expectant parents are encouraged to attend, even if they are not currently pregnant.

Registered Nurse and Director of Women’s and Children’s Services Dana Lands said to attend if you are considering having a child within the next year.

“We want to get you in the door early, and prenatal care is showcased there,” Lands said. “You’re going to need to know what to do prior to being pregnant, so we encourage lots of people to come.”

Topics to be discussed include, but are not limited to:

Pain control options

Car seat and sleep safety, led by members of the Jonesboro Police Department

Health and wellness tips

Infant care education

In addition to the training, specialty baby vendors from the community will display their items for parents to shop.

