Man arrested after car chase ends in crash

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man has been arrested after leading several officers in a car chase.

33-year-old David Scarbrough was arrested on Monday, May 1, and faces charges of fleeing second-degree battery, and reckless driving.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an Independence County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Scarbrough who was driving a “spray painted black” Pontiac Firebird on March 8.

The sheriff’s deputy noticed the license plate partially matched the plate of a vehicle that eluded another deputy earlier in the week.

The sheriff’s deputy followed Scarbrough into a McDonald’s parking lot on Lawrence Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Scarbrough then drove around the building in a “careless manner” and back onto Lawrence Street, leading the sheriff’s deputy in a high-speed chase.

The affidavit said Scarbrough drove recklessly into oncoming traffic multiple times while also failing to stop at several stop signs.

Batesville police were called to assist with the chase and entered the pursuit on White Drive.

Officers attempted to block traffic between the White Drive bridge and Barnett Street.

Scarbrough tried to go around at a high rate of speed, nearly hitting the two police cars, and then tried to turn on Barnett Street.

Scarbrough lost control of the vehicle, hit a concrete median, and began to roll before hitting another vehicle.

The crash pushed both vehicles into the ditch, with Scarbrough’s vehicle landing on its top against the other vehicle.

Batesville Fire and Rescue and Vital Link EMS were then called to the scene.

The affidavit said Scarbrough appeared to be injured and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

The female passenger told officers she was not injured and was able to exit the vehicle on her own.

The driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby medical facility to be treated.

Following the car chase and crash, a judge found probable cause on March 16 to arrest and charge Scarbrough, who was taken into custody on Monday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 9.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.