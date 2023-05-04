May 4: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Waking up to clouds and starting to move into Region 8.

Temperatures today will finally warm to normal, but with that, moisture will start to return.

We could see a couple of stray showers later this afternoon, but the better chance of rain moves in overnight.

Your morning drive-time tomorrow may be wet.

Shower and thunderstorm chances stick with us through next week.

You will most likely not see rain every day, but you will have the chance of rain every day.

Temperatures will warm above normal this weekend with temperatures in the 80s.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Maddie Sexton tells us about an event to answer questions to help parents and soon-to-be parents with their babies.

The mother of an Arkansas girl missing since 1995 speaks out about the latest missing persons case out of Oklahoma.

We tell you why some may be hitting the brakes on summer travel plans.

Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.