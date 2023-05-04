Energy Alert
Meeting between Mexican consulate and city leaders hopes to bridge cultural gap

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A meeting between city leaders and Hispanic leaders aims to close a cultural gap in Jonesboro.

Members of the Mexican Consulate arrived on Wednesday morning to discuss the relationship between the Hispanic community and the city.

“We want to be present, we want to be a partner, we want to be a reliable source for the city, for our community,” said Carlos Gibralt Cabrales, consul of the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock.

Gibralt Cabrales said his consulate aimed to educate leaders in Jonesboro about cultural differences, something Chief of Police Rick Elliot said was important for his department.

“We want to be able to provide police services and sometimes there may be some cultural differences and there’s a learning curve on both sides,” he said.

Chief Elliot said the Craighead County E-911 Center has found a way to communicate with non-English speakers and technology has helped with the language barrier.

There were also talks of bringing back programs to teach Spanish to his officer.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver was also in attendance and said he has seen what the growth of the Hispanic population has done in Jonesboro.

“The resources, when it comes to construction, when it comes to agriculture, when it comes to food, we’re seeing the impact in our city in particular,” he said.

He spoke about bringing back cultural events to educate the community.

City leaders and the consulate said bridging the gap of cultural differences is the way to move Jonesboro forward.

“The reality is that it will help the city and also our communities to better understand each other,” said Gibralt Cabrales.

