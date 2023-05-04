Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcycle crash has shut down Highway 63 in Lawrence County.

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.

The crash happened at 1:53 p.m. about 0.9 miles northwest of Highway 90 in Ravenden.

No word on injuries.

Motorists are urged to use caution and yield to responding emergency vehicles.

