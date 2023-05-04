New technology and donations helping save lives

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the help of lifesaving donations, one organization hopes to raise awareness about new technology that could go a long way toward helping everyone in Craighead County.

An AED is something many people never think they need until it’s too late, but the Community Health Education Foundation is trying to make sure people are prepared no matter what.

“Today we are introducing what’s called the PulsePoint AED app,” AED Committee Co-Chairman for the Community Health Education Foundation, David Daniel said.

The announcement makes Craighead County a PulsePoint connected community.

This means when people download the app, they can see on a map where the closest AED is to them, as well as a picture of where it is located, which Daniel says is so important.

“If something happens you hit that app and it’s going to show you the nearest registered AED, and minutes, seconds save lives,” Daniel says.

This is just the beginning with Craighead County being the first spot in the area to be signed up Daniel talked about how much room there is to grow.

“PulsePoint has agreed to work to get Craighead County set up as the pilot program in this area and has given us the ability to add 10 more counties in northeast Arkansas with this PulsePoint registry,” Daniel said.

That is just part of the reason why the Community Health Education Foundation donated AEDs to four more organizations on Thursday, bringing their number up to 100 donations since 2005.

The app is available on the app store and google play store.

