RightFiber launches new home high-speed internet

RightFiber trucks will be seen even more in Jonesboro as they start to install 5 gig in the home.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - RightFiber by Ritter announced Thursday its plans to provide Jonesboro residents access to some of the highest internet speeds possible.

The company is launching 5-gig and 2-gig symmetrical fiber-to-home internet service.

Ritter Communications Chief Executive Officer Alan Morse said they are one of the only companies in the country offering these kinds of speeds.

“There are only a few internet providers across the country that are offering 5 gigs right now to residential consumers,” he said. “We are proud to be one of the first ones out of the gate with 5 gigs, especially right here in Jonesboro, our hometown.”

According to Ritter on average U.S. households have 22 connected devices in their home, and they say Jonesboro is no exception.

The new speeds require new equipment. For those interested in upgrading, contact Ritter.

