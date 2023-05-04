Energy Alert
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Cave City Watermelon Festival donates to ‘sweet’ cause

By Hayden Savage
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A sweet gesture from the Cave City Watermelon Festival will give you something to smile about.

This week, the festival posted a picture on its Facebook page showing a child from the Philippines wearing a 2022 festival shirt.

The festival donated some of its leftover shirts to the Cave City Baptist Church, which recently traveled to the Philippines on a mission trip.

Church members were able to distribute the shirts to those who needed them.

Festival Committee Member Crystal Crowe said it made her smile when she heard where the shirts were going.

“We are known for the ‘World’s Sweetest Watermelons,” so how amazing is it that you can see a kid on the other side of the world wearing a Cave City watermelon t-shirt?” she asked.

Crowe added the festival is always glad to lend a hand to those who need it.

“Our committee is actually entirely volunteer. You have a lot of chambers and have a lot of places that have these events, and they have people that are paid to do what they do,” she said. “We do it because we have a heart for the city, and it’s kind of the same with the t-shirts. We have a heart for giving back to the way that we were blessed with our sponsorships.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

