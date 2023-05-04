Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Southeast Mo. man sentenced 5.5 years for selling devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons

A Dunklin County man was sentenced 5.5 years in prison for selling seven devices that convert...
A Dunklin County man was sentenced 5.5 years in prison for selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons.(WCAX)
By Amber Ruch
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man was sentenced 5.5 years in prison for selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons.

Lamad Cross, 24, of Kennett, Mo., pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau in January to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, the judge ordered Cross’ sentence to run consecutive to any sentence he receives for violating his probation in a Dunklin County Circuit Court case.

Cross pleaded guilty in 2021 in that case to resisting arrest by fleeing.

“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the use of these devices on firearms in our area,” U.S. Attorney Fleming said in the release. “They are incredibly dangerous, and anyone contemplating their purchase or use needs to know that we will vigorously prosecute these cases.”

According to the release, the investigation began when police in Cape Girardeau recovered a Glock pistol that had a “switch” installed that converted it to an automatic weapon.

Investigators learned that a straw purchaser bought the pistol for Cross, who is a convicted felon and barred from buying or having guns, according to the plea agreement. He was also on probation from two state criminal cases at the time.

A confidential agent working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives contacted Cross via social media and asked about buying a Glock switch.

According to the agreement, Cross instead offered a drop-in “auto sear” that converts an AR-15-style rifle into an automatic weapon.

On September 19, 2022, a woman Cross knows delivered the device in exchange for $800. Cross later said he would send videos showing how to install the auto sear and said he could offer a lower price for bulk purchases.

Cross met the the informant on Sept. 27, 2022 in Cape Girardeau and sold three auto sears for $650 each. Cross also said that he was thinking about getting AR-15s so he could install the auto sears and then sell automatic rifles.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Cross agreed to sell three more auto sears for a total of $1,900 and used a different woman to deliver them to an undercover ATF agent.

He also said he’d sold two of the devices to someone else, although investigators say that claim has not been verified.

Although most of the devices were recovered by law enforcement, “Cross’s conduct posed a tremendous risk to the public,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Willis wrote in a sentencing memo.

Glock switches and auto sears, even if not installed in a firearm, are considered machine guns under federal law.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
the city pool is closed off just about a month until it opens so that repairs can be made.
City upgrading pool ahead of summer
A look inside the new Hays Grocer in Osceola which give people options they have never had...
After years of waiting, town gets a grocery store
Some say it’s earthquakes too small to feel, while others say it’s an explosive called Tannerite.
Lawrence County citizens report large boom
Deputies discovered the bodies at a home on Muscadine Lane just after 8:30 a.m. on May 2.
Two found dead, deputies investigating

Latest News

According to IDriveArkansas, the crash is affecting all westbound lanes of the highway.
Motorcycle crash shuts down Highway 63
RightFiber trucks will be seen even more in Jonesboro as they start to install 5 gig in the home.
RightFiber launches new home high-speed internet
The Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock will offer another nonstop flight...
Delta offering nonstop service from Little Rock to NYC
The Missouri Department of Transportation announced plans to improve or replace multiple...
MoDOT to improve, replace multiple bridges in southeast Mo.