Students trike for a cause

Children at the Pre-K center gathered and rode their trike's to help raise money for St. Jude.
Children at the Pre-K center gathered and rode their trike's to help raise money for St. Jude.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past 19 years, the annual Trike-A-Thon as the Jonesboro Pre-K Center has raised over $80,000, all going to help those at St. Jude.

On Thursday, April 4, the event raised over $7,700.

Students spend the weeks leading up to the event gathering donations from friends and family members.

For some at the Pre-K Center, it’s not about the money but about helping some of their classmates.

“We have had several students here at our school that have been patients at St. Jude,” said coordinator Samantha Glover. “We have a para-pro whose grandson just finished chemo and radiation.”

Glover said teaching children important life lessons like giving back to the community is crucial in shaping them into fine young men and women.

“I think that it is good that we can teach our students the important lesson of caring for others,” said Glover.

