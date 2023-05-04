Virtual singing competition returns to Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) -United Way of Northeast Arkansas announced Thursday the return of Northeast Arkansas’ annual virtual singing competition, NEA Sings.

NEA Sings, presented by NEA Baptist, will celebrate and recognize great musical talent in Clay, Craighead, Cross, Greene, Jackson, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph, and Mississippi Counties while helping our community grow stronger through the efforts of United Way of Northeast Arkansas.

The virtual singing competition and fundraiser is for local bands and musicians who are from, live in, go to school, work, have a connection to, or perform in the aforementioned counties.

The Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 cash; a produced musical performance video by Anthem Pictures valued at more than $2,500; a recording session at Back Beat Music including 3 songs, setup, and a recording producer valued at $500; a photoshoot with James Bickham Visuals; and will perform center stage at the next Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest.

Prizes are also secured for 2nd place and the Redemption Round winners.

Money raised during tournament voting will support United Way of Northeast Arkansas in the fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every member of our community.

“We are excited to be able to bring our annual competition back for a third year and to provide these awesome prize opportunities to our grand prize winner,” said Erin Calhoon, director of resource development at United Way of Northeast Arkansas. “We’ve been able to watch and participate as our community has truly rallied behind the artists and our community in need. NEA Sings has become an opportunity for these artists to perform virtually for the community while also promoting United Way’s mission. In two years, the competition has raised more than $100,000, which goes straight back to benefit our local community in need.”

NEA Sings will again be organized in a single-elimination bracket tournament organized by a selection committee.

Musicians/bands must submit registration for the tournament by May 29 at 8 am. The bracket and first-round match-up dates will be announced soon after.

The winner of each match-up is based on the number of votes in the United Way NEA Sings fundraiser. Each $1 contributed counts as one vote.

For eligibility requirements and to enter the tournament, musicians and bands can visit https://www.uwnea.org/neasings. Registration is open immediately.

