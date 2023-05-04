Energy Alert
Woman accused of selling stolen body parts to undergo mental health evaluation

(MGN)
(MGN)(Source: MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - A bond hearing for an Arkansas woman accused of selling stolen body parts has been pushed back.

Candace Chapman Scott pleaded not guilty on Friday, April 28 to charges that she sold several boxes of stolen body parts from UAMS to a Pennsylvania man.

According to our content partner KARK in Little Rock, Scott appeared in court on Wednesday, May 3 for a bond hearing.

The judge ruled to push back the hearing for Scott to receive a mental health evaluation.

The judge said the evaluation would happen within 45 to 90 days. Scott will remain in custody until then.

You can read more about this story on KARK’s website.

