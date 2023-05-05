Energy Alert
County investigating accidental activation of tornado sirens

Residents in one Northeast Arkansas town received a rude awakening.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in one Northeast Arkansas town received a rude awakening.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that around 5:45 a.m. the tornado sirens in Melbourne went off.

The Office of Emergency Management believed the accidental activation might have been caused to a “momentary loss of power, or water possibly getting in the power system.”

Both offices assured residents that dispatch did not activate the alarm and that there was never any threat of severe weather.

“A technician has been notified and will fix the issue,” the OEM office stated in a news release.

